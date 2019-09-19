‘Deeply sorry’ Trudeau begs forgiveness for brownface photo

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign is working to contain a growing scandal following the publication of a yearbook photo showing him in brownface makeup at a 2001 costume party.

The prime minister apologized and begged Canadians to forgive him.

Time magazine published the photo Wednesday, saying it was taken from the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in British Columbia where Trudeau worked as a teacher.

Trudeau, who launched his reelection campaign exactly one week ago, said he should have known better.

“I’m pissed off at myself, I’m disappointed in myself,” Trudeau told reporters traveling with him on his campaign plane.

The Canadian prime minister is but the latest politician to face scrutiny over racially insensitive photos and actions from their younger days.