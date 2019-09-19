CMT Releases 2019 Artist Of The Year Winners

photos by Curtis Hilbun, AFF-USA.com

It’s that time of year again! CMT will honor five chosen artists who have dominated country in 2019, celebrated in a ceremony that will air LIVE on CMT October 16th. This year, the 90-minute special will highlight the success of Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, and Thomas Rhett.

Describing the honors, Leslie Fram, CMT’s Senior Vice President of Music Strategy & Talent says “These five, stand-out honorees have dominated country music this year and we look forward to paying tribute to each of them at the 10th year anniversary CMT Artists of the Year event. From first-time honorees Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Luke Combs to two-time honoree Thomas Rhett and now five-time honoree Carrie Underwood, this incredible collection of talent coming together at what marks a pivotal time in each of their careers promises to be a night of incredible performances and reflection.”

The ceremony will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16 at 7pm CT. Tell us if you’ll be watching the event at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

