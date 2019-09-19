Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Imelda Flooding, Cards Postseason Tickets & DWTS Has a Winner
September 19, 2019
1. Five Texas cities are under a flash flood emergency as Tropical Depression Imelda continues to soak Southeast Texas.
2. Fans can purchase tickets for potential Cardinals Wild Card and Division Series playoff games at Busch Stadium today.
3. America’s Got Talent has crowned their season 14 winner. Twenty-two year-old singer and pianist Kodi Lee won a million dollars last night plus a show in Las Vegas.