AP Top Business News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Who are the Sacklers, the family behind maker of OxyContin? AP Source: GM’s offer to UAW would add lower-paying jobs Fed rushes to plug cash shortage in short-term loan market Senate tech critic to Facebook CEO: Sell WhatsApp, Instagram California promises fight to keep auto emission authority FAA chief meets Boeing officials, tries out Max simulator ‘Middle of the herd’ no more: Amazon tackles climate change Labor pick will seek ethics advice on brokers conflict rule Airbnb says it will go public in 2020 Asian shares mostly higher as China cuts loan rate