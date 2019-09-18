Jon Langston Releases ‘Now You Know’ Video

Jon Langston: Facebook

New! EXCLUSIVE! That’s my hype man voice. I feel it necessary to work it when it comes to my guy Jon Langston. On Monday, he posted a brand new video for his song “Now You Know” which has been considered a little country, a little rock n roll. Back in July he posted a video on Twitter of himself rockin’ out to it, saying, “I’ve been wanting to get this one out to y’all for a while now! Thank y’all for always having my back! So here’s your beer drinkin’ summer song.”

