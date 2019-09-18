Bud and Broadway 411: Herzog Suffers Stroke, Cards Playoff Tix On Sale 9/19 & Cheez-It Pizza

Bud and Broadway’s 411 – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

Hall of Fame Manager, Whitey Herzog, suffered a minor stroke at his charity golf tournament Monday.

Tickets for potential Wild Card and NLDS games on sale Thursday at Noon!

Pizza Hut just announced it’s teamed up with Kellogg’s to create a new CHEEZ-IT PIZZA. They took dough, gave it the Cheez-It flavor and color, and then stuffed it with cheese. They’re on sale now for a limited time.