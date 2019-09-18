Analysts: Weapons in Saudi attack similar to Iranian ones

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Analysts say a cruise missile and drone fragments recovered from an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry bear similarities to Iranian-manufactured weapons.

But the analysts told The Associated Press on Wednesday that more information is needed to make a definitive link.

Particularly striking was the cruise missile, which they said resembled a Quds-1 missile seen in Yemen. However, it would not have the range to reach the Saudi sites if fired there.

The location where the cruise missile fell harmlessly to the ground, north of its intended target, also suggests it came from the north.

Saudi Arabia alleged Wednesday that the attack was “unquestionably” sponsored by Iran. Iran denies being involved and has threatened the U.S. that it will retaliate if Tehran is targeted in response.