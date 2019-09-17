Protest likely to greet Trump fundraising trip in California

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — President Donald Trump is making a rare visit to the Democratic stronghold of California, where a series of high-dollar fundraisers will likely be met with protests.

Trump routinely mocks the state’s liberal culture, policies and politics. Yet his visit signals there are still plenty of wealthy California Republicans who support him.

The events will be spread across two days and are expected to bring in $15 million. That’s according to a Republican official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

The progressive Backbone Campaign says on Facebook that it plans to fly a large “Baby Trump” balloon in the Bay Area when Trump is in town.

In the suburbs of Albuquerque, New Mexico, supporters cheered the president as he vowed to flip the Democratic-leaning state in 2020.