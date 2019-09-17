Dierks Bentley Gets Advice On His Golf Swing By Legend Jack Nicklaus

(Getty Images)

This is always a great event. The PGA Tour Championship’s Ally Challenge took place in Michigan over the weekend and turned out some of the biggest stars in music and screen, including Nashville star Dierks Bentley. Many stars on hand got the chance to meet golf legend Jack Nicklaus and play alongside him, but it was Dierks who asked for swing tips.

In a tweet posted by Senior PGA Tour, he demonstrated a tip somebody gave him to pretend he’s sitting on a bar stool, a trick Jack had apparently never heard of. Dierks proceeded to hit one, in which Jack replied, “That’s pretty good there.”

If I’m Dierks, that would be the first line on my resume.. “Jack Nicklaus once said my golf swing was “pretty good”. See the tweets below and let us know if you’d work up the courage to ask Jack for tips at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

.@DierksBentley got @jacknicklaus' seal of approval out on the driving range. pic.twitter.com/owKGJyDtnm — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 14, 2019

@iamholleman