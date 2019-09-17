Detour on the road to WeWork IPO

NEW YORK (AP) — WeWork is pushing back its public debut with investor confidence in the office share company once valued at around $47 billion appearing to grow shaky.

Wall Street had expected WeWork to begin a road show to market its shares as early as next week. The company said recently that those shares would be listed on the Nasdaq.

In a blistering hot year for IPO, the New York company appears to be having difficulty generating investor enthusiasm.

WeWork lost $1.61 billion last year while bringing in $1.82 billion in revenue.

In a prepared statement, the company said it expects to go public by the end of the year.