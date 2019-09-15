Europe regains Solheim Cup, beats US 14 1/2-13 1/2

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Europe has reclaimed the Solheim Cup in astonishing fashion by beating the United States 14 ½-13 ½, with Suzann Pettersen holing the clinching putt on No. 18 in the last singles match on the course.

About 30 seconds after European player Bronte Law secured a 2-and-1 win over Ally McDonald on the 17th hole in the second-to-last match, Pettersen rolled in a birdie putt from 6 feet and was soon mobbed by teammates.

The Americans were looking to win the biggest team prize in women’s golf for a third straight time, but lost the last three singles matches after being 13 1/2-11 1/2 ahead at Gleneagles.

