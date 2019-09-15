NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

Sports News

AP Top Sports News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

September 15, 2019

Brees injured, Rams beat Saints 27-9 in title game rematch

Jones scores late TD, leads Falcons past Eagles 24-20

Newcomer Brown scores as Patriots beat Dolphins 43-0

Angels’ Mike Trout to have season-ending foot surgery

AP Top 25: Cal, Arizona St move in to give Pac-12 6 ranked

Truex races into 2nd round with win in opening playoff race

Gasol completes historic double, Spain wins World Cup

Pettersen wins dramatic Solheim Cup for Europe then retires

Chile’s Niemann wins by 6 shots at The Greenbrier

Gyorko, Dodgers damage Mets’ chances with 3-2 comeback win