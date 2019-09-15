AP Top News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

Trump: US locked and loaded for response to attack on Saudis
Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy as part of settlement
No Deal: Auto workers strike against GM in contract dispute
New York moves to enact statewide flavored e-cig ban
Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75
Oil prices surge as attack on Saudi facility disrupts output
Biden on racism: Whites ‘can never fully understand’
Forecasters warn of US coast rip currents caused by Humberto
No millennial bump for Buttigieg, but hints of broad appeal
Dem presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment