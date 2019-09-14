AP Top International News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Saudi Arabia: Drone attacks knocked out half its oil supply
White House says bin Laden son killed in US operation
UAE says 6 troops killed in ‘collision,’ without elaborating
Taliban visits Moscow days after Trump says talks ‘dead’
Italy: Rescue boat with 82 migrants can sail to Italian isle
Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill’s birthplace
Death toll rises to 6 in torrential rains in southeast Spain
Zimbabwe’s Mugabe honored at state funeral, burial delayed
Ex-PM David Cameron ‘sorry’ for creating Brexit divisions
Cleanup resumes in Bahamas as Humberto swirls away