Far from debate spotlight, Williamson keeps campaigning

ATLANTA (AP) — Although she was frozen out of the third Democratic presidential debate, Marianne Williamson isn’t giving up yet.

The bestselling author and spiritual adviser made a big impression in the second debate but failed to garner enough support in the polls to qualify for the third debate. Instead, she hosted a debate-watching party in Beverly Hills and has maintained a full-time campaign schedule, seeking to qualify for the fourth debate in October.

Williamson described the process of campaigning from the fringes as “ego-destroying” and admits she has considered dropping out. She says her greatest frustration is that her ideas aren’t being taken seriously enough. That includes her signature proposal that the U.S. government pay as much as $500 billion in reparations to black Americans as atonement for slavery and racial injustice.