NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

September 13, 2019

Coming for your AR-15? O’Rourke scrambles Dems’ gun message

GOP lawmaker criticized over gun tweet about O’Rourke

Trump official says asylum changes will drive down backlog

Biden shrugs off age chatter, pledges medical disclosures

Sanders accuses Biden of distorting ‘Medicare for All’ plan

Ocasio-Cortez endorses Markey as Kennedy mulls Senate run

Justice Dept. opposes House request for Mueller materials

Postal Service licked in court fight over stamp price hike

Trump’s GOP challengers say canceling primaries is a mistake

Liquid forces California Senate to relocate for last session