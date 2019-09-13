AP Top International News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

Zimbabwe’s Grace Mugabe regains prominence for husband
Explosion, fire hit Saudi Aramco facility; no cause given
Taliban visits Moscow days after Trump says talks ‘dead’
Thousands in Bahamas struggle to find work after Dorian
Zimbabwe’s Mugabe to be buried in 30 days, at new mausoleum
Torrential rains pound southeastern Spain, death toll to 4
Kenya becomes 3rd country to roll out malaria vaccine
Paris sees biggest transport strike in decade over pensions
Fire at hospital in Brazil kills 11 people, many elderly
Pope’s visit to Thailand will also be a family reunion