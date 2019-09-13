NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top International News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

September 13, 2019

Zimbabwe’s Grace Mugabe regains prominence for husband

Explosion, fire hit Saudi Aramco facility; no cause given

Taliban visits Moscow days after Trump says talks ‘dead’

Thousands in Bahamas struggle to find work after Dorian

Zimbabwe’s Mugabe to be buried in 30 days, at new mausoleum

Torrential rains pound southeastern Spain, death toll to 4

Kenya becomes 3rd country to roll out malaria vaccine

Paris sees biggest transport strike in decade over pensions

Fire at hospital in Brazil kills 11 people, many elderly

Pope’s visit to Thailand will also be a family reunion