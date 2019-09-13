AP Top Business News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

Yes, stocks are up again. No, recession worries aren’t gone
US stock indexes end mixed; S&P 500 notches 3rd weekly gain
Lawmakers ask 4 big tech companies for documents in probe
Strike looms at GM as UAW extends Ford, Fiat Chrysler pacts
States split by party on accepting Purdue Pharma settlement
Explosion, fire hit Saudi Aramco facility; no cause given
NY finds $1B in hidden transfers by family behind OxyContin
Postal Service licked in court fight over stamp price hike
China to lift punitive tariffs on US soybeans, pork
PG&E reaches $11B deal with California wildfire insurers