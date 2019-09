Every morning at 6:36,7:36, 8:36 Becca updates us on what’s trending in country music, powered by Carol House Furniture.

Michael Ray loves touring with Brantley Gilbert AND Keith Urban headlining Nashville NYE celebration.

Brantley and his wife welcomed their 2nd baby Monday – Braylen Hendrix Gilbert.

Carrie Underwood going back “OG” with Sunday night football.