Keith Urban Releases ‘We Were’ Acoustic Music Video

“When it came to shooting a video for this version it felt right to gather up a couple of the guys in my band and keep it just as simple.” – Keith Urban

We got a little treat yesterday in the form of a music video posted by Keith Urban playing his new song “We Were” on his acoustic guitar and it couldn’t be any better. According to Billboard, “Urban’s first single of 2019 gets the video treatment after its early May release and following 2018’s Graffiti U and its accompanying world tour. The candlelit black and white monochrome visual, embellished with red and yellow animation, features a contemplative Urban reminiscing on adolescence. The stripped back song’s imagery is rich, forming a complementary pair with the laid back music video.”

“I’ve been playing a stripped down solo acoustic version of the song all summer — it’s so well-written that it lends itself to that Bluebird Café-type simplicity. When it came to shooting a video for this version it felt right to gather up a couple of the guys in my band and keep it just as simple,” Urban tells Billboard.

