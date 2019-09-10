Apple takes on Netflix with a $5-a-month streaming service

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple is finally taking on Netflix with its own streaming television service. Uncharacteristically, it’s offering it at a bargain price — $5 a month beginning on Nov. 1.

Walt Disney Co. is launching its own assault on Netflix the same month, for just $7.

It may be sheer coincidence that the combined cost of both Apple and Disney subscriptions will still be a dollar less than Netflix’s main plan, priced at $13 a month. But the intent to disrupt Netflix’s huge lead in the streaming business couldn’t be clearer.

Apple delivered the news Tuesday while also unveiling three new iPhones that won’t look much different than last year’s models other than boasting an additional camera for taking pictures from extra-wide angles.