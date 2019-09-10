AP Top Political News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

Trump announces help for certain historically black colleges
GOP holds NC House seat but shows weakness in suburbs
The Latest: McCready addresses supporters after House defeat
Trump ousts hawkish Bolton, dissenter on foreign policy
Still on: Iowa, New Hampshire won’t nix 2020 GOP contests
Gun legislation stalls as congressional leaders trade barbs
Democrats step on shaky political ground with fracking bans
Draft Pelosi plan would overhaul how Medicare pays for drugs
EPA to scale back use of animals to test chemical toxicity
Trump officials get look at Los Angeles homeless crisis