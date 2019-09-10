AP Top News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

Trump ousts hawkish Bolton, dissenter on foreign policy GOP holds NC House seat but shows weakness in suburbs US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves Netanyahu vows to begin annexing West Bank settlements ‘Rescue of a lifetime’: 4 pulled safely from overturned ship Share of uninsured Americans rises for 1st time in a decade Mugabe’s body heading home to Zimbabwe for mourning, burial Desperation mounts in Bahamas as shelters turn evacuees away Liberty’s Falwell says he’s target of ‘attempted coup’ Antonio Brown accused of rape by former trainer