For 9/11 families, mixed views on Trump-Taliban talks

NEW YORK (AP) — Sept. 11 victims’ relatives are greeting the news of President Donald Trump’s now-canceled plan for secret talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban insurgents with mixed feelings.

Some said Monday that the timing this close to the 9/11 anniversary was unfortunate but the idea of talks worthwhile as a potential path toward ending Washington’s longest war.

It began in 2001 when the U.S. went after the Taliban for harboring al-Qaida leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.

Jim Riches lost his son, Jimmy, a fellow firefighter.

Riches sees the Taliban as partially responsible for the deaths of 9/11 victims and other Americans, but he would like to the war to end.