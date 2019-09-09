NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:24 a.m. EDT

September 9, 2019

Democratic candidates look for edge on Iowa’s campuses

Flynn due in court as lawyers mount attack on Mueller probe

At rally, Trump paints bleak picture of Democratic control

Trump says peace talks with Taliban are now ‘dead’

NOAA scientist: agency likely broke science integrity rules

Democrats press Trump to intervene with GOP on gun bill

Judiciary panel to set rules for impeachment investigation

Trump presents medal to Ohio mass shootings responders

Congress returns to McConnell’s legislative ‘graveyard’

Lawmakers eye stopgap spending bill to prevent a shutdown