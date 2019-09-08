Trump’s North Carolina rally to be a test for his clout, GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s rally in North Carolina will be more than just a measure of his clout in trying to elect a Republican to a key House seat.

His appearance Monday will be his first since a tough end of summer that saw slipping poll numbers, warning signs of an economic slowdown, and nonsensical battles over erroneous hurricane maps.

The special election Tuesday is considered a toss-up. A GOP defeat in a red-leaning state could portend trouble for Trump’s hopes for another term.

And the rally may also pose a different test: it will be held near where “Send her back” chants aimed at a foreign-born American congresswoman of color rattled the Republican Party and seemed to presage an ugly presidential campaign fought on race and division.