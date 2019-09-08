AP Top News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Plan for Taliban meeting latest bold Trump gamble to unravel Purdue Pharma says settlement talks in opioid cases not over 19 Slams: Nadal stops Medvedev comeback bid to win US Open Dorian lashes east Canada, then weakens heading out to sea Georgia: Search on for 4 missing after cargo ship overturned Trial to begin in 9-year-old’s killing that shocked Chicago Search warrants served in California boat fire investigation Brady starts his 20th season by beating Steelers 33-3 AP Top 25: LSU moves up to give SEC 3 of top 4 in AP poll India locates lander lost on final approach to moon