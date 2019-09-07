Twins’ Pindea suspended 60 games for taking banned diuretic

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Twins pitcher Michael Pineda has been suspended 60 games after testing positive for a banned diuretic.

Major League Baseball announced Saturday that Pineda was suspended immediately for violating its drug policy.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Pineda says in a statement he took an over-the-counter medication given to him by an acquaintance to help him manage his weight. The pills contained hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic that can mask other substances.

Pineda apologized to the Twins, his teammates, his family and fans for his “error in judgment” and said he “never intended to cheat the system, other players or opposing teams.”

Pineda, who went 11-5 with a 4.01 ERA, will miss the first-place Twins’ final 21 games plus any postseason games. He will forfeit $989,247 of his $8 million salary. He is eligible for free agency after the season and would serve the remainder of the suspension next year.

