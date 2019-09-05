Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, Chris Janson, More Set To Perform ‘CMA Country Christmas’

KELSEA BALLERINI AT CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS, PHOTO BY DONN JONES / CMA

Is it that time already? This year seems like it’s flying by and we’ll soon be getting prepped for the holidays. After all, the CMAs are, releasing their list of this years performers for their CMA Country Christmas special on ABC30 here in St. Louis. The list includes some big names in Nashville such as Lady Antebellum, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Young, CeCe Winans, and host Trisha Yearwood along others to be added.

According to the website, the artists will take the stage to ring in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. Now in its 10th year, the concert is filmed for a two-hour television special that airs on ABC during the holiday season. Let us know if you’ll be catching the event this year at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

2019 PERFORMERS

Trisha Yearwood

Kristin Chenoweth

for KING & COUNTRY

Chris Janson

Tori Kelly

Lady Antebellum

Rascal Flatts

Runaway June

CeCe Winans

Brett Young

Chris Young

