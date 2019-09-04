Trump says he had no role in Pence staying at his resort

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he had nothing to do with Vice President Mike Pence staying at his resort in Ireland or with Attorney General William Barr booking a ballroom at his Washington hotel for a holiday party.

Trump explained it like this on Wednesday: “People like my product. What can I tell you? I can’t help it.”

Democrats and good-government groups say such moves enrich Trump at taxpayer expense.

The vice president stayed at the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg when he visited Ireland this week.

Trump told reporters he never spoke to Pence about staying at the property, adding, “I don’t suggest anything.”

Nor, Trump says, did he make a recommendation for Barr to book a ballroom in Trump’s hotel for his annual holiday party.