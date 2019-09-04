NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

September 4, 2019

Dorian, back to a Category 3 hurricane, creeps up US coast

Probe to find cause of boat fire could lead to criminal case

Only 1 person remains missing from dive boat fire

Crew member fulfilled dream before death in scuba boat fire

A rescue, a reunion and a rush to help in Dorian’s aftermath

The Latest: Minnis: Many still in shelters on Grand Bahama

Oregon death is 2nd linked to vaping, 1st tied to pot shop

Texas inmate executed for killing 2 women in 2003

Miami’s Bahamian ties inspire relief effort after Dorian

US judge: Terror watchlist violates constitutional rights