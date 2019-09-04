AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Dorian, back to a Category 3 hurricane, creeps up US coast
Probe to find cause of boat fire could lead to criminal case
Only 1 person remains missing from dive boat fire
Crew member fulfilled dream before death in scuba boat fire
A rescue, a reunion and a rush to help in Dorian’s aftermath
The Latest: Minnis: Many still in shelters on Grand Bahama
Oregon death is 2nd linked to vaping, 1st tied to pot shop
Texas inmate executed for killing 2 women in 2003
Miami’s Bahamian ties inspire relief effort after Dorian
US judge: Terror watchlist violates constitutional rights