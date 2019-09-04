AP Top Entertainment News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Feds: Man sold rapper Mac Miller drugs before overdose death Scarlett Johansson stands by Woody Allen: ‘I believe him’ Steps outlined for journalists to protect against harassment 911 audio details scene after crash that injured Kevin Hart Rah! Rah! ABC wins ratings duel due to college football Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels dies in car crash Smollett’s attorneys argue city lawsuit should be tossed Woman sexually assaulted at Stanford reveals her identity Oprah Winfrey launching wellness arena tour in early 2020