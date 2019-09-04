2020 Democratic candidates turn focus to climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — The climate crisis is moving squarely to the center of attention in a series of televised town halls with top Democratic presidential candidates.

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro was the first of 10 presidential hopefuls speaking in a marathon seven-hour series of separate town halls on CNN.

Castro told questioners including a high school student and nurse that he wouldn’t immediately ban oil and gas production by fracking but would take other steps to eliminate fossil-fuel emissions by 2045.

President Donald Trump began tweeting as soon as the prime-time climate forum kicked off. Trump says Democrats’ proposals would raise energy bills and gas prices.

The forum gives Democrats a chance to carve out space from other contenders on a subject of growing importance to Democratic voters.