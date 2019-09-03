UAW workers vote to authorize strikes against Detroit 3

DETROIT (AP) — More than 96% of United Auto Workers union members have voted to authorize strikes against Detroit’s three automakers.

The union said Monday the vote means leadership is authorized to call strikes against General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. But it doesn’t mean there will be a work stoppage.

Contracts with the automakers expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

Later this week the union is expected to name a target company that will be the focus of bargaining. A deal with that company is likely to set the pattern for the others. If there is a strike, it would be against the target.

Many observers expect a strike as the union seeks pay raises and the companies seek cost parity with foreign automakers that have plants in the U.S.