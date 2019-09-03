NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

September 3, 2019

Flames blocked escape for 34 divers on boat, officials say

Teacher, Arizona couple among missing California divers

Short-lived partnership between Census and Muslim group over

West Texas shooting brings 2 intertwined cities even closer

The Latest: Source: Mental health reason for 2014 gun denial

Bahamians begin rescues as Dorian moves on toward US coast

Texas inmate set to be executed for killing 2 women in 2003

4th time in 4 years: It’s hurricane evacuation time in US

Weather-tested residents brace for Dorian on Southeast coast

Dorian isn’t moving because the upper atmosphere is too calm