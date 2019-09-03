AP Top Business News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

US hits Iran space agency with sanctions over missile work Prince Harry announces massive travel sustainability project Defiant UK lawmakers move to bar ‘no deal’ Brexit Walmart to stop some ammo sales, ask to not open carry guns Floridians hope Dorian’s economic impact will be temporary Democrats release climate plans ahead of town hall spotlight UK currency volatile as investors try to gauge Brexit risks Pence defends stay at Trump property in Ireland Stocks slump broadly as expanded US-China tariffs kick in US factories shrink for 1st time in 3 years amid trade war