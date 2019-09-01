Train to Hong Kong airport suspended after violent protests

HONG KONG (AP) — The operator of the express train to Hong Kong’s airport has suspended service as pro-democracy protesters gathered there following a day of violent clashes with police.

MTR Corp. said Sunday trains from the airport on Chek Lap Kok island into the city still are running.

Several hundred protesters have gathered at the airport following online calls to disrupt travel.

That came after a day of clashes in which protesters threw gasoline bombs at government headquarters and police hit subway passengers with clubs and pepper spray.

Also Sunday, about 200 people gathered at the British Consulate.