Israeli military says anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon

September 1, 2019

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says an anti-tank missile has been launched from Lebanon toward Israel.

In a brief statement Sunday, the military gave no further details on whether the missile had caused any damage or casualties.

Israel has been bracing for a possible attack by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in response to a series of alleged Israeli strikes on Iranian and Hezbollah targets in recent weeks.