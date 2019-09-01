Astros ace Verlander has no-hitter thru 6 innings at Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Verlander has struck out nine and thrown 84 pitches Sunday at Toronto. The only runner he’s allowed was Cavan Biggio on a one-out walk in the first inning.

Verlander has thrown two no-hitters in the majors, both while with the Detroit Tigers. He pitched a no-hitter in Toronto in 2011 and also accomplished the feat against Milwaukee in 2007.

The Astros-Blue Jays game is scoreless.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports