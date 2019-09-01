AP Top Sports News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

Verlander pitches 3rd career no-hitter, Astros beat Jays 2-0 Defending champ Djokovic out of US Open with bad shoulder Serena turns ankle in US Open win; Djokovic quits his match Indians pitcher Carrasco cheered in return from leukemia The Latest: Djokovic out of US Open after retiring in match AP source: Chiefs agree to 1-year deal with RB LeSean McCoy Hurts has 6 TDs, No. 4 Oklahoma beats Houston 49-31 Flores says it again: Dolphins aren’t tanking in 2019 New Mexico’s Davie expects ‘recovery’ after hospitalized The Latest: Kyle Busch wins second stage at Southern 500