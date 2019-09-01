AP Top International News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

War-weary Afghans have little voice in their country’s fate Saudi-led airstrikes kill at least 100 in rebel-run prison Record-setting Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding north Bahamas Hong Kong students plan to strike as commutes disrupted In escalating trade war, US consumers may see higher prices WWII’s start marked in Poland with German remorse, warning Israel, Hezbollah engage in brief, intense fighting Taliban attack 2nd Afghan city as US envoy says deal is near UN chief visits Congo Ebola region, pledging support Far-right surges in 2 east German elections but doesn’t win