NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

August 31, 2019

At least 5 dead in Texas shooting rampage after traffic stop

The Latest: U.S. mass killings reach total for all of 2018

Northern Bahamas hunkers down as Hurricane Dorian closes in

Hurricanes hard at work on Labor Day weekends in Florida

Suit settled in teen suicide that led to Illinois law change

Dallas Holocaust museum takes visitors from WWII to today

Kansas movie theater recognized for its longevity

Some states, towns skeptical over proposed opioid settlement

AI-powered cameras become new tool against mass shootings

Leslie H. Gelb, diplomat and journalist, dies at age 82