NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top International News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

August 31, 2019

Hong Kong police storm subway with batons as protests rage

Polish, German presidents open WWII anniversary observances

Taliban attack 2nd Afghan city as US envoy says deal is near

Mysterious Iran rocket blast draws Trump tweet, Tehran taunt

‘They’re on,’ Trump says of tariffs set to kick in on Sunday

Citizenship list in Indian state leaves out almost 2 million

Cease-fire brings temporary calm to Syria’s Idlib

Parliament’s suspension before Brexit protested across UK

Spain: Children grow body hair from alleged drug mix-up

French cops detain man after knife attack kills 1, injures 9