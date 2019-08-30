Trump cancelling Poland trip is a blow for ruling populists

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a planned trip to Poland to deal with a hurricane comes as a sharp blow to Poland’s populist government, which had been counting on the visit for a boost ahead of October elections.

Trump is instead sending Vice President Mike Pence to observances Sunday marking the start of World War II. He announced late Thursday that it was “very important” to stay home to deal with Hurricane Dorian, which is predicted to make landfall in Florida on Monday.

Poland’s government-run state broadcaster TVP sought to cast the best light on the situation, stressing the severity of the hurricane and that Florida will be a crucial battleground state for Trump in 2020.

Some political opponents voiced satisfaction the ruling party lost the potential electoral boost.