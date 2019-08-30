Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Dorian Now a CAT 3, Blues Practice Facility & NERDS Slurpee
August 30, 2019
1. Hurricane Dorian is now a category three storm after its maximum sustained winds reached 115 miles-per-hour./p>
2.The Centene Community Ice Center will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Blues’ Bobby Plager helps break in the ice at the team’s new practice facility – The Athletic https://t.co/T3Mn9dswiT— Centene Community Ice Center (@STLCIC) August 23, 2019
3. Seven-eleven is out with its first-ever Nerds slurpee. It’s a mashup of grape and strawberry.