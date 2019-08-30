NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

BIG 3: Dorian Now a CAT 3, Blues Practice Facility & NERDS Slurpee

August 30, 2019

1. Hurricane Dorian is now a category three storm after its maximum sustained winds reached 115 miles-per-hour./p>

2.The Centene Community Ice Center will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 7.

3. Seven-eleven is out with its first-ever Nerds slurpee.  It’s a mashup of grape and strawberry. 