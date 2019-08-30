AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

GOP shifts focus to House Dem ‘squad’ in campaign attacks
Sanders: Medicare for All means more taxes, better coverage
Electric bikes soon to be humming along national park trails
Though comments veiled, Mattis repudiates former boss Trump
Juul Labs facing scrutiny from federal and state officials
Trump: Secretary out after talking about his children
Feds: Probe into deaths at VA hospital is ‘top priority’
Woman tosses Molotov cocktail into Fla. Citizenship office
DeVos issues new loan forgiveness rule for swindled students
Trump eyes mental institutions as answer to gun violence