AP Top International News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Syrian troops to start unilateral cease-fire in Idlib Hong Kong activists freed on bail, protest march banned North Korea berates Pompeo, says hopes for talks fading Italy’s 5-Star chief inflexible in dealing for new coalition Dorian becomes a Category 4 monster powering toward Florida Mexico’s new drug war may be worse than old one Experts on watch for more explosions on Stromboli volcano China denies visa, expelling Wall Street Journal reporter Colombian rebels’ rearming ups pressure for Maduro Uganda: 9-year-old girl from Congo dies of Ebola