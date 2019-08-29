Norway to probe criminal cases with Danish telecom data

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s top prosecutor has asked police and prosecutors across the country to identify all criminal cases where telecommunications data have been obtained from Denmark, amid concerns about the data being used as evidence.

In Denmark, flaws in systems that convert phone companies’ raw data into evidence used to place a person at a crime scene and inaccurate cellphone tracking data have led to dozens of court cases being postponed.

Norway’s acting Director of Public Prosecutions Harald Strand says “there is no information” about a similar problem in Norwegian police systems.

Strand’s decision, made public Thursday, came after Danish authorities temporarily halted use of cellphone data in criminal cases and ordered the review of some 10,000 verdicts because of errors in tracking data.