Colombia tribunal orders arrest of 4 FARC leaders who rearm

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s peace tribunal has ordered the arrest of four rebel leaders who appeared in a video Thursday pledging to resume their insurgency.

A tribunal statement says that Luciano Marín, the former chief negotiator for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, and top allies who appeared alongside him while heavily armed immediately lost their benefits under the 2016 peace deal on ending a half-century of bloody fighting.

Under terms of the accord, rebels who confess their war crimes and compensate victims are spared jail sentences and protected from extradition to the U.S.

The rebels said they were taking up arms again because the conservative government of President Ivan Duque isn’t upholding the accord and stood by as hundreds of leftists and 150 demobilized rebels were slain the past three years.