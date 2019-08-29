NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

BIG 3: Hurricane Dorian, Rabies in Madison County & Win 1 Ton of Mac & Cheese

August 29, 2019

Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean.

A bat tested positive for rabies in Godfrey. According to Madison County Animal Care and Control, this is the first bat to test positive in 2019.

3. Boston Market is giving away 1 ton of Mac and cheese.  And that’s just for one person. 